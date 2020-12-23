Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Give Out Christmas Gifts!

Former lovebirds Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have transformed into Mother and Father Christmas for the kids.

In this sad time of health crisis, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are distributing joy and happiness. They turned into Mother and Father Christmas.

Two rooms, two atmospheres at the Kardashians – Jenner! Lately, Khloé Kardashian has received strong criticism on social networks.

And for good reason, Internet users accuse him of spreading his money in these sad times. If the end of the year celebrations make them smile, some suffer from poverty.

In fact, they were unable to go to work due to the Covid-19 pandemic. So, they can’t stand seeing the it-girl with 124 million subscribers posing, almost naked, with Louis Vuitton bags.

Thus, Kylie Jenner tries to restore the image of her family alongside Travis Scott. The former lovebirds are indeed trying to distribute joy and happiness for Christmas.

So, this Tuesday, December 22, The Plan’s performer and his daughter’s mother, Stormi, set up a “top drive”. In short, this is a toy drive.

But how is this organized? It’s very simple: the cars pass by, one behind the other, and the rapper gives them toys by the thousands.

KYLIE JENNER HAS TO BE PROUD

That’s not all ! Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend doesn’t just give gifts. The artist also gives them hot hot meals. Of course, for free.

As well as Christmas trees, shoes and … accessories to protect yourself from the virus. So Travis Scott gives them masks and hydroalcoholic gel.

However, Stormi’s dad isn’t the only one planning surprises! Originally, he was to participate in this top drive day on his own.

So, Kylie Jenner and her little princess joined him, without warning him. “My grown-up daughter who supports her father at his Christmas dinner and at his toy drive” wrote the business woman on Instagram.



