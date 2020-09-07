Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott get clashed by 6ix9ine!

The famous Kylie may have over 194 million followers, but she also has a lot of haters! Ouch…Indeed, the beautiful brunette is often criticized for her character, her physique but also and especially her money …

Yep, Kylie Jenner was named the world’s youngest billionaire in 2019! So when she didn’t tip at a chic New York restaurant, the haters jumped at the chance!

Indeed, many have called him a pinch … What do you think?

Either way, whatever she does, Kylie Jenner gets spikes very often!

Recently, rapper 6ix9ine criticized her and her ex, Travis Scott… It hurts!

6IX9INE CLASH KYLIE JENNER AND TRAVIS SCOTT!

6ix9ine does not have his tongue in his pocket… Indeed, this last one often makes a big bad buzz!

The rapper even went so far as to criticize the Black Lives Matter movement after saying he was hitting his ex and was going to vote Trump! Just that !

So, the latter decided to take on the famous Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott! One thing is certain: he is not afraid of anything!

Indeed, the rapper had criticized the two stars without quoting them … 6ix9ine had said he did not understand how people could still give money to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott!

So we could read in the translation of Generations magazine: “You think that if I buy a lip gloss at the same time as a Travis Scott album, it’s fair, for all those who have worked hard on the project. ? ”

He explained that because of this criticism of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, he was left out of the musical world …

At the same time, he had clashed very large pieces!



