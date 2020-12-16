Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott engaged the utmost secrecy?

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reunited again? Rumors have it that the couple are being reformed and newly engaged in secret.

Did Travis Scott really put the ring on Kylie Jenner’s finger? So it seems that the rapper got engaged to his daughter’s mother. This, in the greatest of secrecy.

We know they are very close, in short … Even since the two decided to take a break, while remaining exemplary co-parents.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott would have reformed their couple, to the delight of their fans. Yes, there are many who adore this cute couple.

However, some believed them separated for good … Others did not believe their breakup at all and expected them to get back together.

Nothing new in sunny Los Angeles? Well, according to greedy Gossip tabloids, Kylie Jenner and her supposed boyfriend have signed a prenuptial agreement.

As we know, the relationship between Stormi’s parents is more than complicated. We’ve known they’ve been dating again for some time, though.

KYLIE JENNER AND TRAVIS SCOTT, READY TO MAKE A MAJOR IN THEIR RELATIONSHIP?

Gossip Cop, the real gossip police, later revealed that this story was completely false! There is no indication that they are together …

Even less than Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott signed some kind of prenuptial agreement. At the moment, nothing official, although it is known that they are dating again.

It remains to be seen whether either of them will formalize their relationship or not. Meanwhile, no ring appears to announce that Kylie Jenner is secretly engaged.

“There is a lot of love between Travis and Kylie and they are openly affectionate,” a source told People. “But they are not together again.”

No engagement between Stormi’s mother and father either. Just two adults dating without giving each other a label.



