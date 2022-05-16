Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott brought daughter Stormy to the Billboard Music Awards: see cute photos

Family outing. Kylie Jenner and Stormy Webster supported Travis Scott during his first appearance after the Astroworld tragedy at the Billboard Music Awards 2022.

The 31-year-old rapper Sicko Mode confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he enjoyed his family party on Sunday, May 15, while walking the red carpet before posing with the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, 24, and their 4-year-old child. daughter. The couple also have a son together, formerly known as Wolf, who was not present at the ceremony. Jenner was wearing a gray Balmain dress with long sleeves, which created the illusion of a naked body in front, and her hair was gathered in a smooth bun. Stormy, meanwhile, wore her hair in a matching style, as well as a white dress and sneakers.

After the event, the Kylie Swim founder changed into a more casual ensemble of a white corset and jeans for dinner with her boyfriend. Jenner shared the photo via her Instagram story with Scott, who hugged her while avoiding the camera.

Their performance marked Scott’s first major appearance since the mass casualty incident that occurred at his Astroworld festival in November 2021. fences and disrupted the concert — rushed to the stage, which caused mass panic and hysteria, which led to numerous accidents. As a result, 10 people were killed and about 300 more were injured.

“I am absolutely devastated by what happened last night,” Scott wrote on Twitter the next day. “My prayers go out to the families and all those affected by what happened at the Astroworld Festival. I fully support the Houston police as they continue to investigate the tragic loss of life. I am determined to work together with the Houston community to treat and support families in need. Thanks to the Houston Police, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. I love you all.”

The Texas native also offered to cover all the funeral expenses of the victims and provide additional assistance to the victims.

After the tragedy, Scott lost advertising contracts with Air Jordan and Epic Games, and Anheuser-Busch announced that his Cacti hard selters, released in early 2021, are no longer being produced. The name of the performer of “The Tallest in the Room” also appeared in several lawsuits from the families of the victims, as well as from Astroworld participants who were injured, and in December 2021, the House Oversight Committee launched an investigation into this event.

In addition, in December 2021, Variety reported that Scott was supposed to be the headliner of Coachella 2022, but was excluded from the festival after Astroworld.

While some music fans were surprised that the rapper was asked to perform at BBMA 2022, the show’s host Diddy publicly defended Scott before the event. “In a musical family, none of us is a saint; none of us is deprived of what happens to him in life,” the 52—year-old producer told Billboard on Thursday, May 12. “So one of the things I do directly is undo the cancelled. This is breaking news because people weren’t going to cancel. But cancellation is a trend that needs to be stopped.”

He continued: “I looked at Travis’ situation and said, ‘Dude, I have the power to do something about this because we can’t start this in the music industry or even in life, so I’m here to forgive.’ to unite, celebrate and make sure that everyone is free.”

Like a father, like a daughter

Scott stopped to kiss his 4-year-old daughter on the cheek while they were taking pictures on the blue carpet.

Hold on

The couple smiled as the rapper held Jenner close for a photo.

Two identical items

Jenner and Scott welcomed their second child, a boy, in February.

mom and me

Jenner and Stormi put the same hairstyles on their big night.

Excellent picture

Scott brought his daughter to the Billboard Music Awards, where he performed “Mafia” later that night.