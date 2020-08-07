Kylie Jenner and Rosalía star in WAP, the new video of …

Cardi B’s new video featured guest appearances by Kylie Jenner, Rosalía, and more female stars. Recently, Cardi B announced a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion for her next musical release, if this already anticipated the premiere of WAP, an even bigger surprise came to know that the video would bring together several successful celebrities, including Kylie Jenner.

The entrance to an impressive mansion opens and the music video begins with a tour through this residence, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion wander the halls in pink and yellow garments as they come across various mysterious rooms, some with exotic animals and others. with visual effects.

Kylie makes an appearance wearing a leopard-print suit that shines through the hallways, then approaches a door with a golden figure referring to the same feline. Kylie opens it and we see Cardi B continue her performance.

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B change scenes and continue showing their best dance steps, but the surprises do not stop until the end of the video clip.

Rosalía, Sukihana, Normani and Ruby Rose also have a brief appearance in the WAP music video, all of them wearing amazing costumes while dancing in different rooms of the residence where the clip is developed.



