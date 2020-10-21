Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner accused of stealing

While Kylie and Kendall Jenner were accused of theft by a textile company, here is where the case stands today.

Remember last January, Kendall and Kylie Jenner were sued for theft, yet another scandal for the younger girls of America’s most famous clan. The two sisters were at the time accused by the textile company Klauber Brothers Inc. of having plagiarized the pattern of their lace by incorporating them directly into their lingerie brand. The German company then demanded that all the profits generated by Kendall and Kylie be paid to them. But while many wonder where the trial is nine months after the charges, here’s what it is.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, Klauber Brothers Inc. indicates that it has dropped all lawsuits: “The plaintiff Klauber Brothers Inc. reached an out-of-court settlement regarding the claims against the accused The Kylie Shop Inc. and Kylie Jenner Inc “, an agreement for which the sum was not disclosed. The company also revealed that it took 45 days to execute the documents and the dispute would be over. A bad step from which the two sisters got by thanks to a well-supplied bank account. Moreover, discover without further delay the current fortune of Kylie Jenner now less rich than Kim Kardashian.



