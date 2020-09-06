Kylie Jenner and Kendall have a day with sisters!

It has been a long time since fans of Kylie and Kendall Jenner saw them together. It must be said that with the confinement, the two sisters therefore kept a low profile.

For months, Kendall and Kylie haven’t seen each other. Stormi’s mom spent her time at home. She took the opportunity to garden with her granddaughter and her ex, Travis Scott. And decorate its interior.

For her part, Kendall was cloistered in her huge house in Los Angeles. On the program: sports, protein smoothies and phone calls with Hailey Baldwin.

If confinement is still in place in the United States, the two Jenner sisters have defied the prohibitions. To have lunch together. So yesterday, the paparazzi photographed Kylie and Kendall. In the streets of Malibu.

The two sisters went to a restaurant very close to Malibu. The latter is called Nobu. And he’s very popular with people in Los Angeles.

KYLIE JENNER AND KENDALL JENNER, NAMED POINT Reunion

If there is one person who made the talk during this girls’ lunch, it was Kendall Jenner’s supposed boyfriend. Indeed, Kylie thought to find only her sister for lunch. But, a surprise guest was present.

The latter is none other than Devin Booker. As he walked into the Nobu restaurant with Kendall Jenner, the latter was photographed by the paparazzi, therefore.

Very quickly, the tabloids concluded that the handsome kid was therefore officially in a relationship with the model. So the arrival of Kylie Jenner a few minutes later would it be confirmation that the couple are formalizing their relationship?

Very discreet about her private life, Kendall Jenner is therefore rarely exposed with her boyfriends. On social networks. In the meantime, you can visit the HollywoodLife site. To view the photos of this date at three.



