Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi do the same manicure with precious stones: “Nails with a best friend”

Stormy Webster and Kylie Jenner. Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The perfect mother and daughter date! Kylie Jenner and her little daughter Stormy enjoyed a day that ended with them getting the same manicure.

Stormy Webster’s Children’s Album: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s First Child

The 24-year-old founder of Kylie Cosmetics gave fans the opportunity to take a look at the day of self-care with Stormi via TikTok on Tuesday, August 2. In the video, Jenner receives a fresh acrylic set, which she painted in a soft pink color and sawed off an almond shape. The reality star’s manicurist then completed the look by adding a jewel to each of Jenner’s tips.

At the end of the video, when Jenner showed off her nails, 4-year-old Stormi put her hands in front of the camera to demonstrate her charming orange manicure. The baby’s nails were also decorated with rhinestones.

Going to a beauty salon is a favorite activity of a mother and daughter duo. In June, the Kardashian star took Stormy shopping at Ulta Beauty.

“Today is a special day because I’m taking my daughter to show my cosmetics at Ulta,” the beauty mogul said of her Kylie Cosmetics line in a video posted to Instagram on June 8. “Are you excited?” Jenner asked the 4-year-old, who said, “Yes!” Then the video switched to show the two arriving at the vendor.

“I’m so excited,” the beauty mogul said as she walked hand—in-hand with Stormy.

Kylie Jenner through the years: A look back in photos

While in the store, Jenner and Stormi chose several lip kits for the influencer. The founder of Kylie Skin explained that she specifically wanted to buy her brand’s Ulta Beauty shade, which she created for the seller. Stormy also scored a few highlighters. “I like this color,” she said, considering various options. Then the baby was lucky with the last pink and purple eyeshadow palette on the shelf. They headed to the checkout — of course, taking selfies with fans.

Although Stormy loves to study with her famous mom, Jenner recently revealed that her child is becoming a little independent.

On Monday, August 1, Jenner took to her Instagram stories to share several photos of her daughter. In the pictures, Stormy was dressed in various fashionable outfits, including a pink and white Christian Dior dress, a matching blue dress with her mother, a simple black ensemble with comfortable sneakers and a stylish jumpsuit.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: chronology of their relationship

“She won’t let me dress her anymore,” Jenner wrote next to a photo of her 2020 baby in a bright shirt paired with gray shorts.

Jenner shares Stormy with boyfriend Travis Scott. The 31-year-old rapper of “Kylie’s Life” and “Goosebumps” had his second child, a boy, in February.

At that time, the California native announced that she and Scott had decided to name their new addition Wolf. The couple, who started dating in 2017, later revealed that they changed their mind about the nickname after the baby was born.