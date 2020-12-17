Kylie Jenner always flirts with her ex Travis Scott!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may be exes, the latter still seem very attached to each other … And that’s an understatement!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are still officially separated … Only now, the two exes still seem as close as before!

Since the news of their split, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott fans have been eagerly awaiting the two exes to come back! Indeed, a reconciliation is widely possible for fans of Stormi’s parents!

And for good reason, they always seem so close! Stormi’s birthday, Easter, Christmas… There is no occasion that parents miss to get together and be with family!

A good understanding which suggests that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott could get back together … Especially since their breakup, neither of Stormi’s parents have found love again!

KYLIE JENNER DEFINES HIMSELF AS THE COOLEST AUNT

Two days ago, Kylie Jenner posted a photo with Saint, the son of her sister, Kim Kardashian! A post that the young woman captioned as follows: “The cool aunt. »Thus, many Internet users have reacted to this publication!

I imagine it must be the dream of having Kylie for your aunt! “” Too good both of you, plus your outfits match … It’s so cute! ”

Or, “The photos are just too good … It’s no wonder Kylie Jenner is the coolest aunt in the clan!” »We can thus read on the social network of the young billionaire of 23 years!

Comments all more adorable than the others and which will therefore please the ex of Travis Scott!



