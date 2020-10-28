Kylie Jenner admits she wants more kids

Kylie Jenner has made it clear that being a mother is her greatest joy, so she wants to give her daughter, Stormi a brother and is constantly thinking about having another baby

Kylie Jenner that nothing makes her happier in the world than being a mother to her daughter, Stormi Webster, two years old, with her ex-partner, Travis Scott, 29 years old.

As she enjoys every minute of watching her little one grow into the talkative, curious, polite and thoughtful child that she has become, Kylie Jenner says she is going to miss being able to experience these precious moments of growth.

As a result, she thinks about having another baby “every day,” but she doesn’t yet have a calendar for when she plans to give Stormi a baby brother or sister.

Kylie Jenner confesses she wants more children

Kylie Jenner made the admission during an October 27, 2020 video on beauty vlogger James Charles’s YouTube channel where the couple got together to do the socialite’s Halloween makeup.

Celebrities talked about the 23-year-old’s moving TikTok video in which she laid her head on Stormi’s lap, while the little girl told her mom, “Don’t be afraid” while watching a movie.

“She is the best baby of all time. She’s smart beyond her age, “Kylie Jenner said of Stormi.” She’s a little over two and a half years old now. I’m getting closer to … I’m excited for her to grow up, but I’m very sad at the same time. “James then asked,” Do you want more? “And Kylie said,” I want a lot more. ”

“I want a lot more,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star reiterated and went on to explain, “In fact, I think about it every day. I still like I don’t know when. I’m not planning, I don’t have time for that to happen. You cannot want to not want more. ”

The cosmetics mogul admitted that it has been difficult to ensure that she is doing her best to give Stormi the best education possible, and a life of luxury that we have presented to you in The Truth News.

“I mean, being a parent is stressful, like doing the right thing at all times. Like, I read books, I follow all these Instagrams. I’m just trying to learn how the best way to raise your child, but I believe that every child is different. Just do what you think is best for your child, ”she told James.

Will Kylie Jenner have more children with Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have kept fans guessing their relationship status, as the couple still seem very close and are wonderful co-parents to Stormi. Although they broke up as a couple in October 2019, it seems that the two still have a lot of love and vivid feelings for each other.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Stormi were photographed getting out of their pink private plane on October 26 after a family getaway somewhere. The only place she wasn’t in was Kim Kardashian’s private island getaway with the rest of the sisters and friends to celebrate her 40th birthday.

That Kylie Jenner skips that to be with Travis Scott is hopefully a sign that the two of them are closer to getting back together … and maybe giving Stormi a little brother or sister! Tell us what you think in the comments.



