Kylian Mbappé wants to leave PSG but certain conditions!

After three seasons at PSG, will Kylian Mbappé go and look elsewhere? It would be possible, under certain conditions …

The days go by, and are therefore not alike at PSG. While Neymar is negotiating to extend his contract in the capital, Kylian Mbappé is thought to leave. But not without certain conditions!

Because the striker left Monaco for Paris three years ago. Since then, he has obtained a title of world champion… But no Champions League with the Parisian club, despite a final in September…

PSG thus bought Neymar and Kylian Mbappé at the same time to feed their Champions League ambitions. But the start of this season suggests that the cycle is coming to an end …

Indeed, in a group within its reach, the club of the capital struggles. Defeat against Leipzig, defeat against Manchester United too: the season seems barely started, it already looks badly started …

Kylian Mbappé would therefore think about going elsewhere. The Spanish media even seem sure: he will join Real Madrid. Especially since, according to Don Balon, he would also ask for a lot of money …

PSG, KYLIAN MBAPPÉ TOWARDS THE EXIT?

The star striker of the France team thus receives some 20 million euros per year … But the Spanish media are announcing much higher demands on the part of the player to continue the adventure!

Kylian Mbappé would thus ask for an annual salary of 50 million from PSG! The capital club can not afford this price, and would therefore be limited to a proposal up to 30 million.

Too high demands for Paris which should therefore let go of its jewel. Because his contract ends in June 2022 … In other words, either he leaves this summer, or he risks leaving free in summer 2022!

Kylian Mbappé is therefore putting pressure on the management of PSG. Maybe a great adventure in



