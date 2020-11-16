Kylian Mbappé joins the France team to face Sweden!

Tomorrow, the French team will face Sweden for a game without a stake. To everyone’s surprise, Kylian Mbappé is present!

Injured in the thigh, Kylian Mbappé is recovering slowly and already seems to be doing much better. Tomorrow, the star of PSG will therefore appear on the lawn during the meeting between France and Sweden!

For the past few weeks, Kylian Mbappé has therefore been at the heart of all sporting debates. Indeed, the future of the player intrigues more than one …

Is the PSG star going to hang on to the capital club, or does she want to sign up with a new one? For the moment, nothing seems certain yet.

But there is a rumor that a possible transfer to Barça would point the tip of his nose … The public are waiting for further statements from the player!

His recent injury has also caused a lot of ink to flow. Kylian Mbappé will he be able to ensure his next matches? It seems that yes !

Tomorrow, he will then put on his crampons again for the France team against Sweden.

KYLIAN MBAPPÉ RETURNS TO THE FRANCE TEAM!

Tomorrow, the France team of Didier Deschamps will therefore face Sweden for the last day of the Nations League.

And to everyone’s surprise, despite his recent thigh injury, Kylian Mbappé does intend to make his talent speak for itself!

“He insists on it, he will be ready.” There is no question of returning him to his club. We will savor, appreciate. It’s one last game and we’ll take stock, ”the manager said recently.

Tomorrow, Kylian Mbappé fans will therefore have the pleasure of seeing their favorite player make his comeback after a 2-week break.

So we’ll meet tomorrow at 8:45 p.m. Let’s go !



