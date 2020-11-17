Kylian Mbappé is as strong on FIFA 21 as he is on the pitch

In the story of his Instagram account, the French player Kylian Mbappé films himself while playing FIFA 2021. He goes on goals!

On a football field, Kylian Mbappé is still sowing terror. Indeed, the 21-year-old French player can claim to be one of the best in the world. Moreover, even the greatest sportsmen recognize his talent.

First, Lionel Messi already considers him to be in the big leagues. “The Ballon d’Or, in recent years, has been the two of us (note: with Ronaldo), but now there are footballers like Neymar, Mbappé or Suarez who can claim this award,” he declared in 2017.

At the microphone of Canal +, Thierry Henry had shown himself more than benevolent towards the young man. “I don’t like to compare players, Mbappé has to become Mbappé but… what’s good! I really like. I met him. ”

“He made me feel like my head was on my shoulders and I like to watch him play, because he thinks. He’s fast, he’s tough, he jumps high but we never talk about a player’s brain and that annoys me. ”

“When I watch him play, he thinks. He brings you there, he pretends, he comes back… He thinks, and that for me is most important for a player. The little one is smart. And that for me is the sign of a guy who can go very far, “he said of Kylian Mbappé in 2017.

KYLIAN MBAPPÉ IMPRESSES THEM

In fact, Samuel Eto’o immediately compared Kylian Mbappé to Lionel Messi: “He is the future Messi if he manages his status well, if he understands what is going on around his name. ”

Gary Lineker, meanwhile, is very playful. “No player has excited me as much as him. (…) Mbappé is the next football monster. He reminds me a lot of Brazilian Ronaldo. He has all the qualities to be special. Very special, ”he told the Journal du dimanche.

In any case, Kylian Mbappé has once again proven his talent. But this time, on a pixelated football field. Indeed, it is on the game FIFA 2021 that the young man has just proven himself.

Moreover, the latter – more than proud of his goal – has just revealed it in the story of his Instagram account. After all, you have to know how to recognize your talent!



