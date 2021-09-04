Kylian Mbappé: a diva in the France team? “Capricious and sulky”, his teammates “annoyed”

This Saturday, September 4, 2021, the French football team faces Ukraine on the 5th day of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. For the occasion, Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Karim Benzema will have to do without Kylian aMbppé , hurt. A bad new ? Not necessarily. According to certain revelations, the PSG player would annoy his teammates because of a diva’s behavior.

A real darling of the public during the 2018 World Cup, Kylian Mbappé is today the unloved, as evidenced by the whistles of the supporters of the France team at its exit during the match of the Blues against Bosnia-Herzegovina this Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Involved? According to many observers, the PSG player has an overdeveloped ego which would have negative consequences on his behavior.

Kylian Mbappé sulky and capricious among the Blues

And unfortunately for the striker, it is not the book From the World to the Euro, the secret story of a failed meeting signed Baptiste Desprez that will improve his image. While his clash with Olivier Giroud before Euro 2020, his sulking during the preparation, his recent interview with the president of the FFF to claim support or his selfishness in the field (he seems to only want to play with Karim Benzema) have already pissed off many fans, the journalist – who has followed the team since 2016, takes advantage of his book to reveal the truth about his place in the Blues.

“He is a star in every sense of the word. He can make you win a match with a single gesture. His potential is staggering but he also has sides a little more difficult to manage”, would have confided to him a relative of The french team. Problem ? “When things are less well, he becomes a little capricious and starts sulking. It is not easy for the balance of the collective” *.

His behavior “annoys within the group”

And for good reason, while Neymar’s friend would “not be considered a great worker” outside of matches, which would tend to “annoy within the group”, his weak involvement in training would never be sanctioned. On the contrary, the young player would benefit from a pass from Didier Deschamps and his staff. Yes, where the coach has recently been ruthless towards Olivier Giroud, to the point of firing him from the France team, the coach would never dare say anything to his star, even when she would be at fault, for fear to offend it and that it is not good on the ground, “Every sentence about it can be misinterpreted and Didier Deschamps sometimes works on eggshells.”

A status of darling which he would constantly abuse, “[when the staff of the Blues abandons him] he makes it feel, in particular by sulking”, which would have logically ended up making him lose the support of his teammates, tired of his behavior of diva , “[This] situation observed on several occasions in the life of the France team and did not fail to irritate some of his teammates”. We now understand better why the team cohesion, so strong in 2018, has completely disappeared today.

Suffice to say that if some supporters were able to be disillusioned when they learned of Mbappé’s injury before the match against Ukraine for a qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup, the players must have been relieved to see him leave. … The group is living (not) well.