Kyler Murray talks about the media: The NFL World Reacts – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World today

Earlier this week, the Arizona Cardinals signed quarterback Kyler Murray to a massive contract extension that had an interesting clause built into it.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that a clause in Murray’s contract requires four hours of independent study of the game per week. Naturally, this attracted the attention of social networks.

Thursday afternoon ​​Murray met with the media and called it “disrespectful” that people think he could have succeeded without studying.

“It’s disrespectful… almost a joke that people might think he could have achieved what he has without training and preparation for the game,” Murray said through Cardinals insider Darren Urban. “This game is too complicated to do otherwise.”

Fans don’t treat Murray so badly when he was the one who signed the contract.

“I’m sure it sucks to talk so much about his work habits, but Kyler has signed a contract that requires him to study *4 hours a week* to get credit,” ESPN’s Field Yates said. “The reaction to this clause was exactly what you should expect when you agree to a deal that includes it.”

“Wait, didn’t YOU sign a contract with YOUR team with such wording? Why are you mad at everyone else, mmm,” another fan said.

What do you think of Murray’s comments?