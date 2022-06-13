Kyler Murray Reportedly Decides On Mandatory Mini-Camp

Amid rumors of a quarrel between the Arizona Cardinals and Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray, the Cardinals QB decided on a mandatory mini-camp this week.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Murray is attending a team medical today. He is expected to join the rest of the team when the mini-camp starts tomorrow.

According to the report, this move was largely expected. Despite wanting to sign a new contract with the team, Murray attended the Cardinals’ recent voluntary OTA.

There is speculation that this may be a sign that negotiations between the two sides are going well. Either that, or there has never been much disagreement between the two sides from the very beginning.

Kyler Murray has been getting better and better since becoming the Cardinals’ first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 2021 season was his best year as he had a career-high completion percentage, touchdown percentage and lowest interception percentage.

Above all: Murray led the Cardinals to their first playoff appearance in five years. Although they fell short of beating the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs, Murray’s trajectory is still going up.

But at the beginning of the off-season, some signs began to appear that things were not all right between the two sides.

However, a series of steps taken by the Cardinals, in particular the acquisition of his long-time girlfriend Marchioness Brown in an exchange, seems to have fixed some barriers.

Will Kyler Murray get a contract extension before the start of the season?