Kyle Shanahan Upset by Hat Rules: NFL World Reaction

San Francisco Fort Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan has a complaint against the NFL about the strange hat rule.

In 2022, the 42-year—old coach will not be allowed to wear his classic headgear – a red cap with a small black Niners logo called “Shanahat”, which conquered the NFL world in 2019.

During an interview with Murph and Mack from KNBR 680 on Wednesday, Shanahan shared his thoughts on the NFL rule that prohibits the selection of such a hat.

“I have such claims against them now,” Shanahan said. “This is a difficult question. They won’t let me choose my [cap]. They don’t allow me to wear any of the [previous] year, so I can’t wear like the old one. I’ll have to wear the new ones that are being issued this year. Unfortunately, there is not one that I like to wear. I hope we will sort this out or wait until the Salute to the service… These are just deals. I don’t want to overdo it and get a fine or anything, but believe me, I’m upset about it.”

The NFL world reacted to the news on Twitter.

“An NFL coach can’t wear the hat he wants to wear??” one fan wrote.

“Rest in peace, Shanahat. Gone, but never forgotten,” said another.

I guess Kyle, the hat company and the NFL will find a way to solve this problem (and sell more 2019 Shana hats) >>,” another added.

The 2019 “Shanahat” was actually a design that Shanahan created himself in collaboration with New Era.

“They turned the laptop over and let me design it. I chose the logo and kept shrinking it. like a hat I like to wear,” he said during an interview with Chris Simms in 2020.

“I only wore this hat because I liked it,” Shanahan continued, “and they were selling it at our souvenir shop here. because they made them for me personally, and then for our souvenir shop.”

What do you think about this NFL rule?