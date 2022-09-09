Kyle Shanahan spoke about his hopes for George Kettle

George Kittle’s status is still up in the air as the San Francisco Fort Niners are fast approaching their season-opening game on Sunday.

The star tight end is currently listed as questionable due to a groin injury.

When asked about Kittle’s status in the team’s first week match against the Chicago Bears, head coach Kyle Shanahan shared his hopes for this weekend.

“I really hope that George Kittle will be all right,” he said.

Kittle did not practice on Thursday, which usually does not bode well for a player who can play on Sunday. Also, it’s only the first week of the season against one of the weakest teams in the league, which means the Niners can be extra careful with their TE star.

According to league insider Aaron Wilson, Kittle’s injury is “not good.” One source said it is a Class 2 grade that limits the maximum speed of the Kittle.

Kittle has a reputation as one of the toughest players in the NFL. Will he fight the pain this weekend? Or give his body a chance to recover 100 percent?