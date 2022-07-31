Kyle Shanahan denies telling about the situation with Dibo Samuel

The situation with Dibo Samuel in the San Francisco Fort Niners improved in the offseason.

Once it seemed that Samuel was going to be sold, but the team was able to establish some relations with him. This led to the fact that both sides negotiated a contract, and Samuel appeared to the team for training camp.

Samuel doesn’t fully train with the team, but the fact that he’s even there still makes a big difference.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has spoken to the media about Samuel’s role at the start of the season and doesn’t think his role matters much in this next deal.

“No,” Shanahan said via ProFootballTalk. “I was interested in these press conferences. Now it just clicked. No, guys, Dibo and I talk a lot. They were good. And we understand our role. I know there’s been a lot of noise and tweets over the past five months, and a lot of people are repeating what someone said, and repeating, and repeating, and repeating. There are a lot of negotiations going on. There’s a lot of money involved. This is a big business deal, but apart from everything else, we are doing well.”

Samuel is one of the few top receivers of the class of 2019 who hasn’t been paid yet. Hunter Renfrow, A.J. Brown, Terry McLaurin and D. K. Metcalf signed new contracts in which they recouped their money.

After what he did last season, Samuel will most likely be in the outfield. He finished with 1,405 yards receiving and six touchdowns from 77 receptions. He also ran for 365 yards and eight touchdowns.

No matter what, Samuel is going to get a lot of money, considering how important he is to the team.