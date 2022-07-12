Kyle Richards says she and her husband Mauricio Umanski apologized to Garcel Beauvais after a “RHOBH” argument

Ownership. Kyle Richards got in touch with his “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Garcel Beauvais after their recent tension on the Bravo series.

“My husband and I, of course, apologized to Garcel,” the 53—year-old “Halloween Kills” actress told fans during an Amazon live broadcast on Tuesday, July 12, referring to her husband Mauricio Umanski. “I didn’t put it in my Instagram stories when I explained it because, to be honest, when I apologized, it was sincere.”

Earlier this month, Kyle was criticized for laughing when a drunk Erica Jane cursed Garcel’s 14-year-old son Jax, who was trying to talk to his mom at her 55th birthday party. “I mean, it’s not funny, but it’s funny,” Kyle said in this scene, before her 52—year-old husband declared that Erica’s reaction was “great.”

The clip went viral on social media even before the July 6 episode aired, and Garcel told her Twitter followers that she had “never seen” the drama fail before it went viral.

Kyle defended her response several times, saying on July 5 in the British subway: “I laughed at my friend’s drunken behavior, as it sometimes happens. Nothing to do with disrespect for someone’s child, especially. …I hope that after 12 years on this show, people will get to know me better.”

On Tuesday, RHOBH OG clarified that she intentionally contacted Garcel privately, despite discussing the negative reaction on social media. “I felt like there was something personal between us and I didn’t want to do it and tell everyone because it was for Garcel and not for everyone else,” she explained during the live broadcast. “But I’m saying this now because people think I didn’t apologize to her, and my husband and I did it immediately.”

A sharp reaction to her behavior forced the Halloween star to “disconnect” from the Bravo series. “I felt terrible watching this scene,” she added. “That’s why I personally don’t want to watch the show right now, because I should never, ever have commented on something I haven’t seen.”

Along with being called out for treating Garcel’s son, Kyle has been criticized for apparently discrediting co-star Sutton Strake’s experience with pregnancy loss. On July 5, the former model noted in an Instagram story that she “immediately” told 50-year-old Sutton about her controversial comments.

“When I woke up that morning, I thought about what had happened the night before, and I realized that maybe Sutton had shared her story with Diana [Jenkins] in order to somehow contact her,” Kyle recalled. “I immediately called Sutton and apologized to her. I consider Sutton to be my close friend and I care about her very much. Sutton accepted my apology and we moved on.”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 20:00 ET.