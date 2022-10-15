Kyle Richards says “Don’t @ Me” after publishing a sultry new magazine cover for Halloween, the issue of which ends

When Kyle Richards reappears on the big screens as Lindsay Wallace in the movie “Halloween Ends” along with Jamie Lee Curtis, the actress and TV presenter can also be found on the cover of a rather attractive magazine. Richards’ arms wrap around the neck and back of a naked man for a new photo shoot. And when she showed the sultry photos, the Halloween star told people not to “@” her for several reasons.

Kyle Richards was photographed by Mike Ruiz for the latest cover of Photobook magazine along with two-time world kickboxing champion Thomas Canestraro. This is a rather provocative cover, which the actress shared on Instagram with the following caption:

After sharing almost nude photos of himself with his arms and leg wrapped around a naked Canestraro, Kyle Richards doesn’t want it to be talked about online. The “Halloween is Ending” actress said that the photographer had to convince her to pose for photos, but she did not agree, without getting the approval of her family, including her 26-year-old husband Mauricio Umanski, with whom they communicated via FaceTime during filming.

Richards looks powerful and cool on the cover of Photobook Magazine, plus, let’s be honest, this cover is just on fire. Such a photo shoot will be remembered by people, and, as Kyle Richards said in her post, this is art! I think it’s time for all of us to skip the part of this conversation where people can shame women for choosing a seductive path in photos. She looks good and even got the green light from her family before going for it, so there’s nothing left but to promote her or move on.

After the publication, celebrities such as Tori Spelling, Lance Bass and Snooki from Jersey Shore cheered her on, letting her know how good she looks. During an interview with the magazine, Richards talked about her childhood as a star, her experience in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and participation in the final act of the trilogy about Halloween, which should be the last rodeo of Jamie Lee Curtis in the role of scream. Queen Laurie Strode.

One of Kyle Richards’ first roles was in the 1978 film Halloween as Lindsay, a young girl named Laurie who looks after the children when hell breaks out and Michael Myers terrorizes Haddonfield. More than 40 years later, Richards and Curtis are back together, after they previously participated in the “Halloween Murders”, this time for a last stand against the Form.

So far, “Halloween Ends” has received mixed reviews from critics, but it’s going to make a lot of money on its first weekend with a forecast of $43 million. As “Halloween Ends” passes through movie theaters and “Peacock,” you can check out CinemaBlend’s interviews with the cast of “Halloween Ends,” including Kyle Richards. After you get to know the latest installment of your favorite franchise, see what other upcoming horror movies will be released next.