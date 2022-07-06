Kyle Richards “immediately” apologized to Sutton Strack of RHOBH for the miscarriage allegations: “We moved on”

Kyle Richards and Sutton Strack Shutterstock (2)

In the rear view. Kyle Richards spoke about how she feels about Sutton Strake, hinting that the latter was not honest about her past miscarriages.

The 53-year-old “Halloween Kills” actress caused a negative reaction after clips from the upcoming Wednesday, July 6 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” circled social networks. Raising eyebrows with her comments, the California native turned to her Instagram stories to clarify a few points for her followers.

“When Diana [Jenkins] shared her story about the miscarriage, I was stunned because I felt that Sutton was not giving Diana the opportunity to share what she had just been through,” Kyle wrote on Tuesday, July 5. “Obviously, I had a few drinks and didn’t express myself clearly, and I was disappointed with the way I generally behaved.”

The Little House on the Prairie graduate continued, “When I woke up the next morning, I thought about what happened last night and realized that maybe Sutton had shared her story with Diana in order to somehow get in touch with her. I immediately called Sutton and apologized to her.”

Kyle noted that she thinks of Sutton, who first appeared on RHOBH in season 10, 2020, as a “close friend” and did not want to hurt her. “Sutton accepted my apology and we moved on,” the actress concluded.

Bravo viewers saw how part of the drama unfolded towards the end of the June 28 episode, when 49-year-old Diana, a newcomer, spoke about her pregnancy loss. When Sutton admitted that she herself had “lost two children,” Kyle expressed her disbelief.

“Have you lost two babies? I’ve never heard that before,” Sister Kathy Hilton said. “I love you, but it seems like nonsense—T. … Are you saying you’ve lost two babies? You say that out of the blue. We don’t know that!”

The Georgia native explained that she tried to “reach out” to Diana on a “human level” after their previous disagreements. Kyle tried to protect Diana by making Sutton question her friendship with OG Housewife. “That’s the meanest thing you’ve ever said to me in my entire life,” she tells Kyle.

Sutton has yet to respond publicly to Kyle’s comments. Ahead of Wednesday’s episode, the Halloween star was also criticized for laughing when Erica Jane told Garcel Bove’s teenage son to “get the hell out” of a party thrown for his mom.

“I was laughing at a friend’s drunken, ridiculous behavior,” Kyle said in an Instagram comment after the clip went viral. “NOT about disrespecting someone’s child. I think you already know me better than that. I wasn’t even there to see it, and only heard about Erica and what she said later.”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 20:00 ET.