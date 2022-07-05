Kyle Richards has been criticized for his reaction to Erica Jane talking about the miscarriages of Marcel Beauvais’ son, Sutton Strack

After Bravo released clips from the upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Monday, July 4, some fans are unhappy with Kyle Richards.

Together with her husband Mauricio Umanski, Dorit Kemsley and P.K. Kemsley, RHOBH OG laughed at how Erica Jane told Garcel Bove’s 14-year-old son to “go to hell” at his mother’s birthday party.

“I mean, it’s not funny, but it’s funny,” Kyle says in this scene, before her husband declares that “it’s great that she did it.”

The Halloween star adds, “I like to see her more relaxed side.”

“That’s why I can give a big pass, and, of course, it’s not my child,” Dorit replies. “She drank a little, she doesn’t do that—I don’t think I can ever remember a time when she was so loose and free.”

In the confession, Kyle explains that, in her opinion, Erica “held back a lot” when she first joined RHOBH: “So, seeing this side of her, more open and honest, even if she doesn’t always show her best side, at least it’s sincere.”

Kyle subsequently defended herself in the comments section via Instagram. “I was laughing at a friend’s drunken, ridiculous behavior,” she wrote. “NOT about disrespecting someone’s child. I think you already know me better than that. I wasn’t even there to see it, and only heard about Erica and what she said later.”

Garcel, for her part, reacted to the clip via Twitter, writing: “No, I’ve never seen this scene before.”

The sons of the “Trip to America” star were shown on Wednesday, June 29, in an episode of the Bravo series, where Erica called her eldest son Oliver “hot” and seemed to fall for him. After one social media user tweeted, “Oliver handled himself impressively under the circumstances,” Garcel responded Monday by tweeting: “I agree.”

Meanwhile, Erica previously told Us Weekly that she “mixed alcohol and antidepressants” during the filming of season 12.

“I didn’t know it would make you so drunk, and it did. I have no problem, and the lesson has been learned, and we are moving on. I mean, will you see a moment where, you know, you’re probably going to say, “Is that Erica?” And the answer is yes. I mean, it was me,” she told Us in May. “At that time it was really difficult because there were moments when I didn’t want to get out of bed — more than moments, there were days and you have to do it. And let’s be honest, you know, you’re sitting at these parties, and some of these women are kind of boring. So you drink, [and then] drink more. And then you’re like, “Where am I?”. So, you know, it’s not that I’ve been drinking a lot. I was just drinking while I was taking my medication.”

The situation with the author of Pretty Mess is not the only reason why fans are asking Kyle questions. In another preview clip, she downplays Sutton Strake’s miscarriages, trying to play a peacemaker during the Georgia native’s conversation with Diane Jenkins.

“I’m just trying to get in touch with you because I understand it in some way. I lost two children,” Sutton tells the newcomer, who told about the recent pregnancy loss.

Kyle answers: “Have you lost two babies? I’ve never heard that before. …I’ve never heard that before!”

After Sutton notes that this is “a very personal matter,” Kyle adds: “I love you, but that sounds like nonsense.”

She has yet to react to Sutton’s clip.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 20:00 ET.