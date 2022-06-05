Kyle Mooney Shared a Farewell Post a Week After Leaving Major Saturday Night Live

Saturday night live said goodbye to several actors last week at the end of the 47th season. The emotional season finale, hosted by Natasha Lyonne with musical guest “Japanese Breakfast” featured Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney regularly for the last time, who contributed to some of the best sketches of the season. The announcement of their impending departure was made shortly before the final episode of the season, and now, a week later, Mooney has officially said goodbye to the NBC comedy sketch.

Kyle Mooney first appeared on SNL as a main player in 2013, and two years later in the 41st season was promoted to a repertory player. The YouTuber and member of the Upright Citizens Brigade shared an Instagram photo of him standing on an empty stage at Rockefeller Center, 30., thanking NBC and sharing one of his favorite memories.

Along with a short and sweet message to end his nine-year stint on Saturday Night Live, Kyle Mooney shared a video of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles remembering a “great memory” with his friends. Mooney was one of the authors of a memorable animated sketch for the series “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”.

Saturday Morning Star Netflix All Star Hits! He did not give an official reason for leaving SNL, but his fellow graduate David Spade spoke about the incredible tenure that all the outgoing actors served. Spade said working on the series is “such a fucking beating,” and it can take a toll mentally and physically on the cast. It’s undoubtedly worth the sacrifice for many of his young stars, but still quite a wild feat for those who have stayed with him for the better part of a decade.

There are other reasons besides workload that force the actors to leave the show, obviously, including the opportunity to work on other projects. Pete Davidson has a number of upcoming films, including “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies,” a dark comedy that’s a must-see in August; “Meet Honey,” starring Kaley Cuoco; and “House,” which caused the actor to miss part of the last installment of this SNL season.

Meanwhile, rumors about the departure of Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon have been spreading for some time. Bryant spoke about her future on SNL in March, saying she would see how she would feel at the end of the current season, but she has already started participating in other projects, including the Hulu series Shrill and voicing the Emmy in the Netflix animated comedy “Stills.” McKinnon also made a name for herself outside of the show, starring in the critically acclaimed series Joe vs. Carol, available to Peacock Premium subscribers. She also appeared in the Netflix comedy “Bubble” and voiced Fiona Frizzle in the Netflix reboot “The Magic School Bus Is Coming Again.”

We’re excited to see what Kyle Mooney and his former colleagues will do next, but until then, you can relive episodes of past seasons of “Saturday Night Live” with a Hulu subscription or on Peacock. Also be sure to check out our TV program for 2022 to find out which premieres are expected in the near future.