Kyle Busch, Family Escape from the Mall: The reaction of the NASCAR World – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Fortunately, no one was injured during the shooting at the Mall of America yesterday. But NASCAR superstar Kyle Busch and his family were too close to feel comfortable.

While the shooting was unfolding, it turned out that Kyle, his wife Samantha and their son Braxton were at the mall. In a message on the social network, Samantha said that they managed to get out safely with everyone else.

“If you see the news about @mallofamerica, we are out and safe. We pray, others are inside too,” Samantha Bush wrote.

It didn’t make the NASCAR world any less shocked to learn how close Kyle Busch and his family were to disaster. Everyone who contacted the comments expressed how glad they are that he and his family are safe:

At the time of writing, Kyle Bush has not yet released a personal statement about the incident. His status at the Sunday FireKeepers 400 casino in Michigan has not changed yet.

As for the shooting itself, the suspects are still at large. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges urged the criminals to surrender before the police found them.

“I just want to say to those who committed this act — please give up,” Hodges said. “Please turn yourself in, but if you decide not to, our officers, our detective partners, will not stop until we put you in jail.”

This is a terrible situation. But we are glad that no one was injured.