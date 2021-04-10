Kyber Network: Twice in a Month

Kyber Network (KNC) announced a beta version of the Dynamic Market Maker (DMM) protocol on April 5. What are Kyber Network and KNC tokens that go up to $ 3.52 a week?

Kyber Network (KNC); it gained 591 percent on the annual chart, 70 percent on the monthly chart and 15 percent on the weekly chart. KNC saw a 5 percent increase in the 24-hour time frame and approached $ 4.

With a market value of $ 716 million, KNC has a daily trade volume of $ 171 million.

What are Kyber Network and KNC tokens?

Kyber Network; It is an open source liquidity protocol that can be integrated into applications and enables token trading without the need for third parties. The network collects liquidity from many locations such as dApp and DeFi platforms and is managed by the KyberDAO community.

Developers; With Kyber, you can create token swap services, dApps or various applications. The network also has an on-chain liquidity service called KyberPRO, designed for high-level developers.

KNC, the local token of the network and defined as a deflationary; It is used to encourage network participation, community activities and determine the transaction fee on the network. It is also used for KNC token staking and ETH is earned as a reward.

KNC supply is falling over time as part of the network charges are burned. The circulating supply of the token is 204 million.

Among the exchanges listing the KNC token; Bitexen, OKEx, Coinbase Pro, Binance, Decoin, FTX, HitBTC, BKEX, Huobi, Crypto.com, Gemini, Kraken, Coinsbit, Digifinex, CoinTiger, IDCM, BitZ, Gate.io, Uniswap, Bilaxy, Balancer, MXC, WhiteBIT , Bitfinex, Atomars, KuCoin, Bancor Network, Poloniex, Bittrex.