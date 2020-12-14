Kwenthrith would die this way but the actress changed her

One of the most surprising and most curious deaths in the Vikings series was that of Kwenthrith de Mercia (Amy Bailey), but the actress tells how the character would die was going to be, but what she achieved change it.

The daughter of the late King Offa of Mercia, Kwenthrith set out to rule the land previously from her father alone, though she faced fierce opposition and various betrayals from the likes of King Ecbert and his brother Brihtwulf.

But, in season 4 of Vikings, Kwenthrith, was killed by Judith. But the actress who brought the character to life, Amy Bailey, revealed how her character was going to die.

“Originally, Michael had written to me (outside), because we knew we were going to have to write to me because he was about to have twins at the time.”

And originally, he had written to Kwenthrith by cutting her wrists by herself in the bathroom. It’s not crazy?”.

The actress thanked the creator of the series for allowing her to intervene in the way her character should die, although not only in hers.

“The amazing thing about Michael, I don’t know how he managed to do this because he was a writer on the show, he was very generous in letting us talk about things about our character.”

“But he was very generous and open with me about that. I wrote him an email, which I think I had only done twice in all my time on Vikings protesting what he had written, and I told him that she just wouldn’t do that. ”

Amy Bailey was the one who proposed the way in which Kwenthrith of Mercia would die, for that reason she felt that she had one of the most worthy exits for a character, deciding the way in which she would die.

Bailey’s protests undoubtedly gave a small but interesting twist to the departure of the character Kwenthrith de Mercia, from Vikings.



