Kwai broadcasts live lectures from Campus Party Digital Edition

Kwai: The short duration video app Kwai has partnered with Campus Party Brasil to broadcast live from an entire stage of the Campus Party Digital Edition.

The platform will broadcast the contents of the Fábrica de Empreendedores stage, which brings together lectures and activities on digital entrepreneurship with professionals in the field. The idea is to inspire those who are already or intend to enter the business world with innovative projects.

The digital event takes place between the 22nd and 24th of July, the same date as the presenters who will be broadcast by Kwai. Users of the social network will also be able to participate in conversations with the hashtag #MeuProprioChefe.

07/22 – How startups can transform traditional businesses, with Giovana Serenato and Thiago Cunha

07/23 – Cybersecurity for Startups (and large companies too), with Cesar Santos and Erick Herdy

07/24 – Culture of Innovation and Digital Transformation, with Tauan Reis

The complete schedule can be found on the event’s website.

It is worth remembering that Campus Party Brasil is one of the events that can take place in person even in 2021, as part of the São Paulo State Government’s experiments to resume activities.