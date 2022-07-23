KVM TWICE repeated Loki’s plan with the Hulk in “The Avengers”

The villains in at least two later films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are largely borrowed from Loki’s play from 2012’s The Avengers. In that first superhero crossover, Loki set his sights on the Hulk, aiming to bring him to a rage that other Avengers would go out of their way to contain. Iron Man, Black Widow, Captain America, Thor, Hulk and Hawkeye have gathered to protect humanity from Thor’s Asgardian brother and his Chitauri allies. Having stolen the Tesseract to enslave the Earth and take revenge on his brother, Loki tried to destroy and weaken the Avengers alliance by setting the strongest heroes of the Earth against each other.

With the release of The Avengers, the Marvel cinematic universe has achieved something that was once considered unattainable for a Hollywood movie: he convincingly combined the stories of several superheroes who became headliners of blockbusters into one extremely fascinating film. This first-of-its-kind megacrossover implemented a plan that began with Iron Man and evolved with the Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor and Captain America: The First Avenger. The execution of Loki’s plan and the reaction of the Avengers to it turned into an epic and exciting story that helped the first Avengers film achieve huge success around the world.

Other villains have tried to divide and conquer the Avengers, repeating Loki Hulk’s plan in at least two subsequent Marvel films. In the next Avengers movie, 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, Wanda Maximoff took care to infuriate the Hulk so much that Iron Man had to bare his colossal Hulkbuster armor to confront his frenzied teammate. Then, in the next issue of the MCU, “Captain America: Confrontation,” Helmut Zemo applied the same approach to prevent the already quarreling Avengers from reconciling.

How the Scarlet Witch and Zemo Repeated Loki’s Avengers Plan

The Scarlet Witch tried to separate the Avengers in “The Avengers: Age of Ultron,” and unsurprisingly, she also viewed the Hulk as a tempting target. Banner/Hulk’s fickleness is so important to his character that most opponents will probably recognize him as a good point of attack to beat the team. In addition, from the point of view of the screenwriters, the Hulk on the loose is a pretty lucrative spectacle on the big screen, and the battle of the Hulk against the Hulkbuster in The Avengers: Age of Ultron” was one of the most interesting scenes of the film. But Wanda using this tactic was still a copycat.

Although the Hulk was in a different place during the events of Captain America: Civil War, the villain managed to exploit the weaknesses of other characters well enough to aggravate the ongoing internal divisions of the Avengers. Zemo manipulated Bucky Barnes by using HYDRA’s trigger words to activate his dormant alter ego, the Winter Soldier. He then showed Tony Stark footage of a mind-controlled Winter Soldier killing Stark’s parents decades ago. Zemo calculated that Steve Rogers would try to help his old friend Bucky, and that stoking Stark’s anger at the Winter Soldier would sow enough chaos to break the Avengers from within. This time the plan worked better, leaving the characters separated at the end of the film.

MCU writers can easily be forgiven for returning to the same well a couple of times. After all, pitting the Avengers against each other is probably a more plausible battle plan for most villains than fighting a combined squad face-to-face. And in the next two parts of “The Avengers”, “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Finale”, it was possible to tell more recent stories, as they demonstrated all the Marvel heroes at their best against the extremely powerful Thanos.