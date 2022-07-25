KVM should bring back Jessica Jones and the Punisher now, right?

Charlie Cox’s daredevil is finally returning to the MCU, which means it’s time for Marvel to bring back Jessica Jones and the Punisher. While Daredevil is undoubtedly the most popular of the Defenders, Kristen Ritter’s Jessica Jones and John Bernthal’s Frank Castle are also the definitive versions of their characters. Since Marvel is bringing back Daredevil, they should also bring back other Netflix characters like Jessica Jones and the Punisher, right?

Debuting in 2015, “Daredevil” became the first entry in The Defenders Poems, a long-term collaboration between Netflix and Marvel that will focus on expanding the MCU with multiple R-rated streaming series. While all Netflix shows on the MCU have ended, many viewers have been demanding for years that characters from The Defenders poems be integrated into the MCU. Since then, Daredevil and Wilson Fisk have appeared in MCU projects, and they are set to appear in future shows such as “Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney” and “Echo.” At Comic-Con 2022, Marvel even announced an 18-episode Disney+ series called Daredevil: Born Again, confirming that the MCU is planning a large-scale sequel to the Netflix series.

“Daredevil” is not the only popular show with the lyrics “Defenders”, as the other five Netflix shows were successful, won loyal fans and received mostly positive reviews. The MCU hasn’t made The Defenders verse 100% canon yet, but the return of Charlie Cox is a good indication that other elements from the Netflix show will be carried over to the MCU. The Punisher and Jessica Jones are beloved characters, and given their proximity to Daredevil, it would be wise to add them to the MCU as early as possible. “Daredevil: Born Again” receives an order for 18 episodes, which also indicates the success and huge popularity of the Netflix show, since most Disney+ MCU shows consist of only six episodes. If Daredevil is popular enough to get three times as many episodes as other MCU heroes, it only makes sense that Marvel would want to bring back characters as popular as Jessica Jones and the Punisher.

Will Jessica Jones and the Punisher be in Daredevil: Born Again?

While Marvel is likely to bring back Jessica Jones and the Punisher, it’s unclear how they’ll do it. One possibility is that these two characters may appear in the upcoming series “Daredevil: Born Again.” Considering it’s 18 episodes, the show has plenty of time to fill it, and bringing back some Daredevil peers would be the perfect way to do that. The MCU needs to explain what Matt Murdoch and the Defenders have been doing over the past few years, so the appearance of Jessica and Frank will be justified. Rumor has it that Daredevil will be looking for Jessica Jones in the movie “The Hulk Woman,” and if this storyline is realized, it may pay off with her appearance in “Rebirth.” The Punisher would also fit perfectly into the series, as he originally debuted in the second season of Daredevil. Although nothing is confirmed, there’s no better time to bring back Jessica Jones and the Punisher than in “Daredevil: Born Again.”

Phase 5 of the MCU seems to be focused on new street characters like Daredevil, so it makes sense to continue this by bringing Jessica Jones and the Punisher back to the MCU. Both characters are incredibly popular, have a strong history and fan base, and are rumored to appear. So, whether it’s “Daredevil: Born Again” or somewhere else, the inclusion of Daredevil probably means that the MCU will also soon bring back Jessica Jones and the Punisher.