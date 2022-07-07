KVM just repeated the mistake of the White Walkers from “Game of Thrones”

Warning! This article contains spoilers for episode 5 of Miss Marvel.

Episode 5 of “Miss Marvel” just made it so that the MCU repeated the mistake of the White Walker from “Game of Thrones”, although not to the detriment of the series. Starting with the 3rd episode of “Miss Marvel”, it became known that the Secret Inhabitants were to become the main villains of the series, given their attitude to Kamala. The caches were presented as needing Kamala’s bracelet to find their way home, which they quickly took into their own hands as soon as Kamala warned them of the dangers involved.

This caused Clandestines to turn away from Kamala, apparently making the fight with Clandestines the big final part of the Miss Marvel season. However, in the 5th episode, everything changed, as in the final season of Game of Thrones. Although the series is still extremely enjoyable and there are a lot of interesting things in its latest episode, the abrupt change of villains repeated one of the biggest mistakes made in Game of Thrones.

This similarity is associated with the White Walkers from “Game of Thrones”. The very first scene of Game of Thrones tells about the White Walkers, and each subsequent season after the first proves that they pose the greatest threat to Westeros and the rest of the world. This was only reinforced in the finale of the 7th season of Game of Thrones, in which the White Walkers destroyed the Wall and moved to the Seven Kingdoms, making the last season the main conflict for which the whole show was built. However, the White Walkers were defeated after just one battle, and the King of the Night was killed by Arya too quickly after eight seasons of buildup, leaving a large vacuum of villains. Miss Marvel imitates this, albeit on a much smaller scale. Obviously, the Secret Inhabitants were not anticipated to the same extent as the White Walkers, and were not created as the same type of pure evil evil. Despite this, their apparent deaths in the 5th episode of “Miss Marvel” and the ending of the Nur dimension threat to Earth create a finale that leaves Kamala with a less exciting struggle to overcome than what was set in the 4th episode of “Miss Marvel”.

Who are the villains in the Miss Marvel finale?

This leads to the question of who or what Kamala should defeat in the season finale of “Miss Marvel”. It seems that the final scene of the 5th episode of “Miss Marvel” gives the answer: damage control. While Damage Control didn’t come out of nowhere in terms of their installation as the “villains” of the show, it’s still the case that Clandestines took center stage as the show’s main antagonists almost immediately after they were introduced. However, since the 5th episode of “Miss Marvel” apparently changes that, and Damage Control attacks Kamran and Bruno in New York, it seems that Kamala will have to deal with her original aggressors in the finale. In addition to damage control, first introduced in Spider-Man: Homecoming”, the only other potential villain for the “Miss Marvel” finale is Kamran, who now seems to have the abilities given to him by his mother, which needs to be explored and explained in the finale. episode.

With all this, it is quite possible that Ms. Marvel breaks the MCU template and does not include a typical villain, but simply includes Kamala, who is forced to argue with Damage Control in order to protect Kamran and Bruno. This would be possible given the nature of Damage Control. They are not evil evil creatures and are just trying to find Kamala to prove that she is not a threat. If Kamala proves it, the conflict can be settled. However, since many questions still remain unanswered before the season finale, we hope that Ms. Marvel will end the show with as strong a moment as its first five episodes, as evidenced by the good reviews of Ms. Marvel, despite the sharp absence of a villainous presence. that episode 5 is set.