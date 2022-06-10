KVM has just paid off Thor’s gag from Infinity War perfectly

Warning: Spoilers for the first episode of “Miss Marvel”

Episode 1 of “Miss Marvel” unexpectedly brought back one of Thor’s best jokes from “Avengers: Infinity War.” Thor and the Avengers aren’t in “Miss Marvel,” but “Earth’s Mightiest Heroes” certainly cast a shadow over Kamala Khan’s Disney+ series. This was certainly the case in her first episode, when she attended AvengerCon with her best friend Bruno Carrelli (Matt Linz).

Since the show focuses on Captain Marvel’s superfan, it’s not that surprising that Kamala’s MCU adventure finds room for so many references to established MCU characters. Its intro, narrated by Kamala herself, explains her worship of Captain Marvel, discusses a podcast hosted by Scott Lang’s Ant-Man, and depicts heroes such as Hawkeye, Captain America, Thor, and Valkyrie battling Thanos’ minions during the final battle of Avengers: Finale. . While the public may know so much about what happened during “Avengers: Infinity War” and “The Finale,” Kamala clearly has her own opinion about the catastrophic events that occurred in the time frame of the two MCU films.

One scene in episode 1 of “Miss Marvel” revisits a certain moment of the battle for Wakanda in “Infinity War” in a rather humorous manner. Groot’s T-shirt was spotted at AvengersCon. Curiously, he was mentioned in it under the nickname “Mister. A tree.” The T-shirt indicated that the audience did not really know Groot’s name, and also served as a reference to Thor’s remark in the film. When Thor, Rocket and Groot arrived on Earth together, he introduced Groot to Captain America with the phrase: “This is my friend, Three.” It would seem that after the last two Avengers films, humanity adopted the nickname Thor for the character. Revealing that the people of Earth collectively call him “Mister. The Tree,” Miss Marvel’s show on Disney+, paid off completely with this memorable joke about the Infinity War.

Groot’s little-known name makes sense in the MCU. Groot was dead for five years after the end of Infinity War, so his time spent on Earth was limited to the battle in Wakanda and the finale of the Finale. Also, it’s possible that Thor inadvertently made him gain popularity, especially if he ever said it publicly or to other characters besides Steve Rogers.

In a way, Ms. Marvel Groot’s gag—combined with all the other references to AvengerCon—sheds light on the public perception of superheroes and certain events that have occurred in the MCU over the years. They also provided a unique insight into how much they know about the Avengers and their activities on the planet and beyond. Apparently, they know quite a lot, and also have some interesting ideas about the characters and what they’ve done. Somehow Kamala even knows that Thor is playing Fortnite in Avengers: Infinity War.