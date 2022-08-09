Kurt Schilling criticized Pete Rose: MLB World Reaction – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

Pete Rose had a pretty busy weekend at Citizens Bank Park.

He was included in the Philadelphia Phillies’ 1980 World Series celebration and later was a guest on their broadcast during a game against the Washington Nationals.

Before he became a guest on the air, Philadelphia Inquirer writer Alex Coffey asked him about some of the sexual assault allegations that were made against him back in 2017, and he didn’t have a better answer.

“No, I’m not here to talk about it,” Rose replied. “Sorry about that. That was 55 years ago, baby.”

When former MLB pitcher Kurt Schilling saw this comment, he slammed Rose and said that at times he has no self-awareness.

“I say this as someone who knows him, whom he treated well, but what he says and his lack of self—awareness are unreal,” Schilling tweeted. “HOF’s talent is undeniable, but just a bad bad guy with literally zero morals or remorse and not an ounce of courtesy.”

It took some fans a long time to side with Schilling.

We will need to see if other former players will come out and blast Rose in the coming days for these comments.