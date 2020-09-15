Kuo Shares Important Details About iPhone 12

Famous Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared two disappointing new details about the iPhone 12 family. Accordingly, the iPhone 12 will not have a 120 Hz screen and the notch will be the same size as the iPhone 11.

Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who often shares leaks consistent with the truth about Apple products, shared new information about the iPhone 12 family to be introduced with delay. Kuo’s statements do not reveal when the iPhones will be introduced, but they do bring some disappointing features to light.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will not offer a 120 Hz display on iPhone 12 models. However, this is not because the driver does not support 120 Hz, but that the 120 Hz display drastically reduces the usage time on a single charge. In other words, Apple does not increase the screen refresh rate as it cannot increase the battery capacity.

Another bad news about the iPhone 12 family is that, except the iPhone 12 with a 5.4-inch screen; All iPhone 12 models with 6.1 and 6.7 inch screens have a similar size notch as the iPhone 11 series. At a time when Android flagships were introduced with an edge-to-edge display, Apple’s insistence on the wide notch could be a risky move in terms of design.

The only good news about the iPhone 12 family is that both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models are once again confirmed with 5G support. But in our country for the iPhone 5G 12 will not be opened in Turkey that use a ‘good’ news can be disregarded.

To mention a little bit at the launch tonight; Ming-Chi Kuo expects to see the new Apple Watch Series 6 with the new iPad at tonight’s event. However, no significant design renewal is expected for either product. However, it is also rumored that Apple may introduce an affordable Apple Watch SE. According to Kuo, the new iPad Air’s fingerprint reader will be integrated into the power key, and by 2021, all iPhones will be introduced with an edge-to-edge screen.



