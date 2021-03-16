Kung Fu: trailer for the series reboot is released by The CW

The CW released an unreleased trailer for the Kung Fu series reboot in March. The original version of the series was created by Ed Spielman in the 1970s. The new reboot is signed by producer Warner Bros. Television, in partnership with Quinn’s House and Berlanti Productions.

Learn more about the Kung Fu series reboot

The series follows the trajectory of a young Chinese-American woman. In the midst of an identity crisis, she drops out of college and decides to travel to a monastery in China. Upon returning home, she finds out that her city has been plagued by various crimes and corruption. Therefore, she decides to use her martial skills to fight criminals and restore peace in her community.

The reboot script is signed by Christina M. Kim, known as Lost. In addition, she will also executive produce jointly with Martin Gero (Blindspot), Greg Berlanti (Riverdale) and Sarah Schechter (Riverdale).

The CW series will be starring Olivia Liang. The cast also features Tony Chung, Ludi Lin, Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Gavin Stenhouse, Shannon Dang, Gwendoline Yeo and Eddie Liu.

The Kung Fu reboot is scheduled to debut on April 7. So far, The CW has not yet released how many episodes will be and whether there is a possibility for a new season. So keep an eye on the site so you don’t miss any details!

