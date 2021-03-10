Kung Fu: trailer and photos of the series reboot by The CW

Recently, The CW released new photos for its new action series. It is a Kung Fu reboot, a highly acclaimed production that was launched in the 1970s.

With the plot, the audience meets Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), a young woman who is in doubt about dropping out of college and embarking on a transformative journey to an isolated monastery in China. In the meantime, she finds out that her hometown has been invaded by criminals and her parents are at the mercy of a powerful force.

In this context, the character will count on the help of her tech-savvy sister (Shannon Dang), her brother who studies medicine (Jon Prasida), the prosecutor who is also her ex-boyfriend (Gavin Stenhouse) and a new interest loving (played by Eddie Liu).

Learn more about the new Kung Fu series reboot

Throughout his saga, Nicky Shen will still have the development of his diverse skills as a lover of martial arts.

In addition, the values ​​she learned during her retreat will be instrumental in protecting her community and bringing all those who corrupt it to justice. However, all of this is likely to happen during a frantic chase against a relentless killer.

The cast also features Gwendoline Yeo, Tzi Ma and Kheng Hua Tan. Remember that the original series was created by Ed Spielman and aired by Warner Bros. Television.

This time, Christina M. Kim, Martin Gero, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter signed the executive production, as well as the complete conduct of all the work with the project.

The first episode of Kung Fu is set to air on April 7 by The CW.