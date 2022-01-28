Kung Fu: Season 2 Gets Action-Packed Trailer

Kung Fu: This past Thursday, the 27th, The CW released the trailer for the 2nd season of Kung Fu. Apparently, the series will reach its second year with even more exciting scenes.

In the trailer images, it is possible to see the return of a dark and enigmatic piece in the life of Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), his cousin Mia (Vanessa Rao), who has been lost for several years.

However, the emotion of the video doesn’t end there, as the next scenes show the character getting into conflicts with several other masked people.

Check out the trailer in full:

In addition to bringing new arcs and conflicts, the 2nd season of Kung Fu should answer the questions raised in the season finale of the first year. Since its debut, the series has received high praise from audiences and critics, who have found the show to be authentic and intriguing.

The first episode of Kung Fu Season 2 will air on March 9 on The CW. In Brazil, the series is available on HBO Max.

