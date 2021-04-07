Kung Fu: debut episode has images released by The CW

The CW channel released the first images of the debut episode of the Kung Fu series. The series is a reboot of the production created by Ed Spielman in the 1970s and will feature the script by Christina M. Kim, known for her work on Lost.

History of Kung Fu

The show will accompany Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), a young Chinese-American woman who decides to drop out of college and spend time alone in a monastery in China.

When she returns to San Francisco, the protagonist discovers that her city and family are in the grip of crime and corruption. Her own parents, Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) are at the mercy of a powerful triad.

To protect her community, Nicky will enlist the help of his siblings, love interests and martial skills. The young woman will deal with all of this while looking for the killer who killed her mentor and now targets her.

Check out the first images of the debut episode of Kung Fu below.

Coincidentally, the series is being launched amid an increase in cases of violence against Asians in the United States. The protagonist of the production, Olivia Liang, hopes that the series will be part of the solution to humanize the Asian / American community.

Kung Fu premieres on The CW on April 7, 2021.