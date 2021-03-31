Kung Fu: Campaigns to Eliminate Prejudice against Asians

The cast of Kung Fu, the new series from The CW which opens on April 7, met online to ask viewers to support the anti-racism movement targeting Asians #StopAsianHate. The action is due to the fact that the number of attacks motivated by xenophobia to Asians and descendants has grown a lot in the United States, mainly after the beginning of the pandemic.

The video was shared directly on the broadcaster’s YouTube channel, and cast members talked about the new wave of hatred against Asians and their descendants and their concern about the safety of their family and friends. “I care about my family, I care about my friends, I care about my co-workers, I care about you,” said Vanessa Kai at the beginning of the video. Actor Tzi Ma revealed that he has also been the target of attacks: “Someone told me that I should be quarantined”.

The cast’s expectation is that Kung Fu can help change people’s perspective. “It is truly an invitation to the lives of Asian American families,” said Olivia Liang. Shannon Dang added: “This is the first step so that people from different backgrounds and communities can identify with each other”.

Kung Fu will be starring Liang and has a cast formed by Tony Chung, Ludi Lin, Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Gavin Stenhouse, Shannon Dang, Gwendoline Yeo and Eddie Liu.

The series will premiere on April 7.