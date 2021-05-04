Kung Fu and Stargirl Are Renewed for New Seasons on The CW

Kung Fu and Stargirl : This Monday (3), The CW finally announced the renewal of the series Kung Fu and Stargirl for new seasons.

While the production on the Chinese martial art will win a 2nd season – currently the broadcaster shows its first episodes -, the DC heroine will produce her 3rd season after the conclusion of her second year, scheduled to debut on August 10, 2021.

The renewal of Kung Fu, however, is not a surprise to any of the fans. The drama, which is a remake of the eponymous series from the 1970s, started off strong, with more than 3.5 million viewers watching the premiere episode – something that hasn’t happened since the release of The 100 in 2014.

In the plot, Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) embarks on an unusual journey to discover that his hometown is in the grip of crime, with his parents at the mercy of a powerful faction.

Learn about the renewal of Stargirl, DC series

Stargirl had its first season broadcast by streaming DC Universe. With the migration of the service to a new content distribution format, production fell into the hands of The CW, which regularly shows several series featuring DC heroes.

The replay of the episodes raised the ratings of the station, becoming one of the most watched series of the summer season in six years. For this reason, expectations for the launch of the second season are high.

The renewal announcement is sure to make fans even more anxious about what can be explored in the plot of Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), Stargirl.

