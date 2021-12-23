Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler Alert: Rhea’s New Plan To Separate Ranbir And Prachi In Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is making interesting dramas in the upcoming episodes. According to the plot, Ranbir sneaks into her room to take a bath, but Prachi soon comes and tells him to return to the guest bathroom. Between their arguments, the bathroom door gets locked and Ranbir and Prachi try to open it.

Later, Pallavi finds out that Ranbir and Prachi are locked in the bathroom and gets a carpenter to open the door. Prachi tries to open the door and feels sick. Feeling nauseous, she throws up and Ranbir worries about her health. Pallavi and Rhea open the door and are shocked when they see Ranbir close to Prachi.

Now, in the next episode, Pallavi warns Ranbir to leave Prachi forever, while Rhea threatens him. Feeling trapped in the middle of Prachi and Rhea, Ranbir asks Prachi if she intends to play with her feelings to get revenge. She also tells Prachi that she feels her pain and will wait for the day when she will share her true feelings with him. On the other hand, Rhea and Aaliya meet with a lawyer who offers them a way to separate Ranbir and Prachi through the guilt admissions papers.

Will Rhea succeed in her plan?

