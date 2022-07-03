Kumar Rocker Underwent Minor Surgery: MLB World – The Spun Reaction: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

While former Vanderbilt star pitcher Kumar Rocker is preparing for the 2022 MLB draft, it looks like he still has some health issues.

According to ESPN baseball insider Kylie McDaniel, the rocker recently underwent shoulder surgery. However, this was deemed “minor” and MLB teams were recently informed.

According to the report, the Rocker is now “healthy and looking good.” He, apparently, is also starting to rise in MLB draft boards.

It is known that the New York Mets did not sign a contract with the Rocker due to health problems. As a result, MLB fans largely believe that this news justifies them not signing him last year, while some others joke that it would be fun if he became great.:

Kumar Rocker has been a top baseball player since he was a teenager. He achieved national fame as the Vanderbilt Commodores’ best pitcher.

In 2019, Rocker became the most outstanding player in the College World Series, helping the Commodores win the national title.

Two years later, the New York Mets made the Rocker the 10th number of the 2021 MLB draft. But despite a verbal contract agreement, the Mets ultimately did not make him an offer due to medical information.

At the time, the Mets were criticized for this decision, but it becomes quite clear that they were up to something.

When will Kumar Rocker make his Major League Baseball debut?