KuCoin hacker moved 800 BTC amid Bitcoin’s rise

The 807 BTC stolen from the crypto currency exchange KuCoin was moved to another wallet as the Bitcoin price rose today.

The movements of the crypto money stolen from the crypto currency exchange KuCoin continue. Whale Alert, who monitors the huge movements in blockchains, reported that 807 BTC stolen from KuCoin today have been moved to another wallet. 807 BTC exceeds $ 11 million at current prices. It is not yet known whether the transported cryptocurrencies are sold or not.

It is known that some of the crypto coins stolen by the KuCoin hacker were successfully laundered on centralized and decentralized exchanges. However, decentralized exchanges such as Uniswap have more weight here. It was determined that the attackers or attackers made sales of 19 million 500 thousand dollars on decentralized exchanges, of which 10 million 500 thousand dollars were formed only by Uniswap.

Bitcoin rose as high as $ 13,760 today before some later sales came. Although the crypto money fell to 13 thousand 530 dollars for a short time, it finds buyers at 13 thousand 690 dollars as of 23.40 TSI.



