KSI Shares Updated Information About Jake Paul’s Boxing Match, and This Is Bad News For Fight Fans

Youtuber KSI shared the sad news about his long-awaited boxing match against Jake Paul, despite the fact that they both agreed to fight in 2023.

The rivalry between Jake Paul and KSI became legendary: fans of both influential people who became boxers were looking forward to when they would enter the ring once and for all.

Since the two agreed to fight in 2023, it seemed that the fight was postponed to next year, but recent comments by KSI put an end to this rumble.

Speaking at a press conference before the upcoming match with Dillon Denis, the rapper talked about the fight with Jake Paul and promised that the “Difficult Child” match would take place, but not in the near future.

KSI wants the fight with Jake Paul to be his last

According to the British YouTuber, he enjoys the progress made in weight loss and physical development, but does not want this journey to end with a match with Jake Paul.

“It’s to break the next person and the next person and eventually get to Jake Paul and destroy everything he built,” KSI said. “I think it will be fantastic… I could fight Jake in the middle of next year if I wanted to, I was definitely offered, but I said no because I like it too much.”

The rapper also explained that he never thought he could run 5 km in less than 20 minutes, and now he can easily get through it because of all the training he has done.

“To know that I can just go on, I think it just hurts, and I really don’t want to end it so quickly because I know that when I fight Jake, it gets done,” he added.

“I’m not interested in doing anything else in terms of boxing, so I don’t know why I want to end it so quickly, I’m just enjoying the journey too much.”

So far, Jake Paul has not reacted to this news, but for those who are expecting a fight between two of the best dogs in boxing influencers, it looks like you will have to wait a bit until the epic confrontation.