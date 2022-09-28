KSI Offers Free PRIME to Students After School Bans Influential Drinks

British YouTube star KSI is promising a “truck” of PRIME Hydration for students after their school allegedly banned a drink on campus.

KSI and Logan Paul ended their infamous rivalry to create a competitive sports drink called PRIME Hydration earlier this year.

The drink is available at most major retailers across America and the UK, and more recently, new “Hydration Stick” packs have been released that combine with seven flavors of the drink.

PRIME was quite successfully received by fans and consumers: in fact, its launch in the UK caused massive fan participation, which prompted other meetings to be closed due to the huge number of people who came to celebrate.

This trend appears to have continued after one British school apparently banned PRIME Hydration on its campus, according to a recent KSI tweet.

KSI Promises “Truck” PRIME for Students After School Bans Drinking on Campus

On September 28, YouTube shared a screenshot from an email purportedly sent to a student informing them that PRIME was no longer allowed on campus.

“PRIME drinks are now banned,” the email says. “DON’T bring them to school. They will be confiscated if they are found or seen, and a -3 sanction will be applied to you.”

The email also reminded the students that the sale of any items is prohibited and will result in suspension.

KSI doesn’t have one. In response, he promised to drive up with a whole “truck” of PRIME for students who were not allowed to have bev in their school.

“A school had the AUDACITY to ban Prime, leaving their students dehydrated,” he shared on Twitter.

“To counter this blatant wrongdoing, we’ll be sending a truckload of Prime to this school and many other schools. Just retweet this tweet to represent your school to get some Prime.”

It’s unclear if fans will see KSI’s newest endeavor in one of his upcoming videos, but until then, he’s celebrating the success of a viral Sidemen Charity soccer match that took place over the weekend.