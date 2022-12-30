KSI ridiculed Andrew Tate for “snitching on himself” after a feud with Greta Thunberg led to the arrest of a former cage fighter in Romania.

On December 29, it became widely known that Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested by the Romanian Department for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism. The event began with a feud between Tate and climate activist Greta Thunberg, during which Tate boasted about the impact of his “33 cars” on the environment.

After Greta clapped back, Tate quickly responded with a long video with his signature cigar and several pizza boxes from the Romanian company Jerry’s Pizza.

The pizza boxes were allegedly the confirmation that Romanian authorities needed to find and arrest Andrew Tate and his brother on “suspicion of human trafficking, rape and organized crime related to his webcam business.”

Andrew Tate bullied KSI after his arrest

After his arrest, many Twitch streamers, media representatives and social media stars commented on a series of unforeseen events.

Among them was British rapper and boxer KSI, who joked about how “Andrew Tate ratted on himself after Greta Thunberg told him off.”

Andrew Tate snitched on himself after getting ratio’d by Greta Thunberg 🤣🤣 — ksi (@KSI) December 29, 2022

The tweet quickly gained momentum after the event became popular, with many people commenting on how “Greta took 33 cars off the street with a single tweet,” highlighting the beginning of the feud and how this, in fact, allowed the Romanian authorities to arrest Tate.

Others began commenting on KSI and Tate’s boxing careers, joking that the tweet was “confirmed by @Cobratate vs. @KSI.”

Although it seems that Tate was released from custody by posting a tweet blaming the events on “The Matrix sending its agents,” it is not yet clear how the charges will develop.