KSI Mocks Aids For Crying After Ronaldo’s World Cup Departure

After Portugal’s departure from the World Cup, Speed burst into tears and said that “it’s over” for Ronaldo. KSI posted a tweet mocking AIDS after the loss.

There were a lot of disappointments at the 2022 World Cup. From Japan beating Germany at the start of the tournament to Croatia beating Brazil, it was almost impossible to predict who would win at the end.

Portugal has a rich history when it comes to football, and Cristiano Ronaldo was a superstar footballer known all over the world.

IShowSpeed were really rooting for the Portuguese player to come out and take him home for what could have been his last World Cup appearance, but they were eventually defeated by Morocco. KSI took the opportunity to mock AIDS after the defeat.

KSI makes fun of Speed after Ronaldo’s departure from the World Cup

IShowSpeed’s journey to Qatar began with a broken heart. To see Ronaldo on the bench in one of the previous matches of the Portuguese national team was not a decision that Aids was a fan of, as he stated during a live broadcast at the event. Fortunately for the streamer, he eventually saw Ronaldo on the pitch.

After that, the situation will not improve, because Portugal lost to Morocco with a score of 0: 1. The reaction of Aids was captured at the time of their loss. The streamer was hysterical.

KSI tweeted a photo of Aids with snot dripping from his nose with the caption “LMAO. Here’s your bet.”

Aids could not accept that his idol was knocked out. “This is his last World Cup, he’s not coming back! He’s 37! He’s not coming back!”

Ronaldo also did not take the defeat very well: in the footage, the prolific footballer leaves the arena in tears.

Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears as he walked down the tunnel after Portugal's loss. pic.twitter.com/FS6C7WMxbd — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 10, 2022

This follows a host of controversial events for IShowSpeed, including a broadcast featuring a Cristiano Ronaldo lookalike and a negative reaction to comments about a fan during the World Cup.