Krusty the Clown broke the golden rule of the Simpsons (for the better)

Krusty the Clown is one of the most recognizable faces of The Simpsons, and perhaps he had a greater impact on the series than any other minor character. Krusty made his debut when The Simpsons began as a series of short films on The Tracey Ullman Show. The famous Clown is one of the most frequently used Simpsons characters and has appeared in some of the show’s best episodes, including The Simpsons Season 4 episode 1, “Camp Krusty” and Season 5 episode 12, “Bart Becomes Famous”. .”

Portland-based children’s artist Rusty Nails was Matt Groening’s inspiration for creating Krusty the Clown, and people like the “King of Comedy” Jerry Lewis influenced Krusty’s personality. Krusty’s appearance is almost identical to Homer Simpson, an idea that Groening liked because Bart cared little about his father, but adored a clown who looked exactly the same. Plans were also canceled for Homer to show himself as Krusty in the first seasons, but although this idea did not go down in history, the cynical Springfield clown still had a significant impact on The Simpsons.

Krusty starred in the season 3 episode “Like a Father, Like a Clown”, an episode that radically changed the approach of the Simpsons writers to the series. In his book “Springfield Confidential,” longtime Simpsons screenwriter Mike Reiss said that the seminal episode with Krusty made the creative team realize that The Simpsons doesn’t always have to be about the Simpsons family. Before “Like a Father, Like a Clown”, the titles of most episodes of The Simpsons included the name of Homer, Bart or Lisa. Even those episodes that seemed to be about minor characters still made the Simpsons family the stars of the show, including “Krusty Falls into a Trap”, where Bart is the main character, and not the titular clown, as the title suggests.

How “Like a Father, Like a Clown” Changed The Simpsons

“Like a Father, Like a Clown” has led to more minor Simpsons characters getting their own episodes. Mr. Burns, Ned Flanders and Moe Szyslak are just some of the Springfielders whose personalities have become more developed and nuanced thanks to the episodes dedicated to them. However, while these types of episodes mark a welcome change from the Simpsons’ usual family antics, they are not always successful. The Simpsons Season 9, episode 12, “The Director and the Beggar” tried to reinvent Director Skinner, but the revelation that he wasn’t the real Seymour Skinner wasn’t well received, which proves that it’s not always easy to make minor characters the focus of the Simpsons.

The influential Krusty episode also forced the Simpsons writers to do their own research. “Like a Father, Like a Clown” ends with an argument between Krusty’s father, Rabbi Krastofsky and Bart, where lines from the Talmud are quoted. The Simpsons team enlisted the help of two rabbis to make sure that what Bart was saying was accurate, and since then the writers have made sure that they properly explore areas they are not familiar with, including other religions. Krusty the Clown is one of the Simpsons’ most popular characters, and his successful episode radically changed the way the writers created the show.