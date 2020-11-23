Krüger Lists Things That Can Bring Bitcoin For $ 125K

Popular economist Alex Krüger made important statements for the Bitcoin price. Referring to the correlation between Bitcoin and Tesla shares, Krüger signaled the possibility that BTC could see $ 125,000.

Popular economist Alex Krüger, who came up with Bitcoin comments, made a statement that the BTC price could reach $ 125,000. In his statement on Twitter, Krüger drew attention to the similar price volatility between Bitcoin and Tesla shares. According to Krüger, the bull rally that Tesla started in October 2019 is similar to the rally currently seen in Bitcoin. The economist said the following on the subject:

“Tesla started its bull rally in October 2019. A month later, on November 21st, it entered the 10% of all-time highs.

Just like the current Bitcoin.

If Bitcoin performs as Tesla does in the next 12 months, BTC will reach $ 125,000. ”

“Bitcoin is now a macro asset”

Alex Krüger talked about how Bitcoin has become a macro asset in the rest of his statement. According to Krüger, it is more important to know why Bitcoin will reach that price rather than having a belief that it will reach $ 125,000. Saying that “Bitcoin has become a macro asset,” Krüger pointed out that the moves made by the governments due to Kovid-19 negatively affected the real markets.

Then, he emphasized that institutional investors see Bitcoin as an alternative to gold and that they are buying BTC, and that many institutional companies have not yet bought BTC.

There is a great similarity between Bitcoin and Tesla

Krüger made a more detailed statement to highlight the similarity between Bitcoin and Tesla and said:

“There are many similarities between Tesla and Bitcoin:

Both are important and great assets.

Both have a wide range of perennial consolidation.

Both have a vertical bull rally that starts off with positive developments.

Finally, both of them have a long-term macro trend trend.

Bitcoin vs Tesla chart

In the chart below, owned by Yahoo Finance, you can see Tesla’s price activity for all time. Tesla is listed on the Nasdaq exchange and is currently trading at $ 489.

CoinGecko’s all-time Bitcoin chart is as follows:



