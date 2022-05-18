Kristina Haack shares a photo of her sons in “Reality” after Ant Ansted apparently hit her in a comment on “Puppet”

Clap back? Kristina Haack shared a photo of her children walking together — after Ant Anstead apparently hinted that she was using their son Hudson as a “puppet” on social media.

“Instagram is sometimes a reality,” the 38—year-old former Flip or Flop host wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, May 18. — Brotherly love.” The accompanying photo showed 2-year-old Hudson holding hands with his older brother Braden, 6. (Hall shares Brayden and daughter Taylor, 11, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.)

Earlier this week, Anstead, 43, made headlines when he responded to an Instagram commenter who accused him of using Hudson for questionable purposes in his online presence. “I thought you didn’t want your son to be exploited on social media,” a user commented under a video of Hudson playing football, which the Wheeler Dealers alum posted on Monday, May 16.

“Absolutely not,” the native of England replied. “I am for being a child and capturing organic moments in the footsteps of the baby! This is a wonderful diary that you want to keep and review. But being a puppet that is “used” for commercial gain and forced to perform, my stomach starts to hurt. They are, of course, very different x x”.

Some fans took the message as an insult to Hall, who often posts photos of Hudson and his siblings on his social media accounts. The “Kristina on the Coast” star and Mechanic, who split in September 2020 after two years of marriage, are in the midst of a messy custody battle over Hudson.

Last month, Ansted filed an emergency order for full custody of the baby, but his application was rejected. The former spouses are due to appear in court again on June 28.

Shortly after the host of Celebrity IOU: Joyride made his request, Hall defended herself in a statement to us.

“What the Ant is doing is deeply upsetting to me,” she said in April. “If it really concerned Hudson, as he says, it should have been handled privately with the participation of a private judge or through mediation, as suggested by me and my lawyer. I’ve had my share of ups and downs, but I’m a good mom, I love my kids with all my heart and will always protect them.”

The California native and Anstead finalized their divorce in June 2021. She has since moved in with Joshua Hall, whom she married in April. The “For the Love of Cars” alum, for his part, has been dating Renee Zellweger since June 2021.